Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nate Mohrman

Forest Side Deli App

Nate Mohrman
Nate Mohrman
  • Save
Forest Side Deli App ux design ux app figma branding logo ui design ui design food
Download color palette

I created a fully functioning app for Forest Side Deli. This app will focus on many aspects of a food ordering app including a home page, menu, individual food items, customizability, checkout as well as favorites/ recent orders and pick up and delivery options. The app is designed so that users can order food in an easy and painless way.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Nate Mohrman
Nate Mohrman

More by Nate Mohrman

View profile
    • Like