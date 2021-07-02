Forest Side Deli App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I created a fully functioning app for Forest Side Deli. This app will focus on many aspects of a food ordering app including a home page, menu, individual food items, customizability, checkout as well as favorites/ recent orders and pick up and delivery options. The app is designed so that users can order food in an easy and painless way.