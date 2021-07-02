Alexa logo update

Over 5 years ago I designed the logo mark for Alexa [left], Amazon’s voice assistant. Since then it has served Amazon in defining and leading in the voice assistant space, representing a new modality for how customers interact with their content, with devices, with brands, and with the world at large.

But with everything comes change and Alexa has grown and matured over the past few years. Moving forward the Alexa brand has adopted the smile logo [right], designed by the talented brand team and aligning with other Amazon properties. But, the talk bubble logo will live on as an interactive element in interfaces, signifying the point of ingress.

Excited to see the continued evolution of this brand and what the future has in store for voice interfaces.