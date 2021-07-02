Nikola Korac

Houdini & Doyle at a Spiritualist Séance

Nikola Korac
Nikola Korac
  • Save
Houdini & Doyle at a Spiritualist Séance medium ectoplasm illustration seance spiritualism doyle houdini
Download color palette

Illustration for Elementi magazine about the unlikely friendship of Harry Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and their different views on spiritualism

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Nikola Korac
Nikola Korac

More by Nikola Korac

View profile
    • Like