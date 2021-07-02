🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Falls, n°3 (acrylic painting on 35,5 x 25,5 x 0.3 cm canvas board)
To continue this series, here is a view from the top of the Montmorency Falls. A few meters from the precipice, the powerful rapids begin their final stretch. The water then appears as hard as the last rocks that resist it. After the inevitable fall, a fine fog rises in front of the forest: vibrations of blue.