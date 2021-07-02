Falls, n°3 (acrylic painting on 35,5 x 25,5 x 0.3 cm canvas board)

To continue this series, here is a view from the top of the Montmorency Falls. A few meters from the precipice, the powerful rapids begin their final stretch. The water then appears as hard as the last rocks that resist it. After the inevitable fall, a fine fog rises in front of the forest: vibrations of blue.