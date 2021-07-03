Somon Ahmed
LOL Studio

Cryptocurrency landing page

Somon Ahmed
LOL Studio
Somon Ahmed for LOL Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency landing page uiux trending colorful coin web design website ui bitcoin money finance crypto wallet illustration landing page website crypto cryptocurrency 3d
Cryptocurrency landing page uiux trending colorful coin web design website ui bitcoin money finance crypto wallet illustration landing page website crypto cryptocurrency 3d
Cryptocurrency landing page uiux trending colorful coin web design website ui bitcoin money finance crypto wallet illustration landing page website crypto cryptocurrency 3d
Download color palette
  1. preview.png
  2. preview 2.png
  3. Preview 3.png

Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my latest exploration of the cryptocurrency landing page design concept.
give your opinion on the comments below!
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 😊
don't forget Press (L) to Show Love ❤

Looking for a Designer?
Available for the freelance project!
💌 E-mail: somonahmed68@gmail.com
Skype : designersomon
Follow Me:
Dribbble | Behance | facebook | instagram

For the projects you can contact with team:
Email: contact.teamlolstudio@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram LOL Studio

LOL Studio
LOL Studio
We will create better ideas for your design.
Hire Us

More by LOL Studio

View profile
    • Like