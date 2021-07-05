Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Fis Ihsani

Conestia Omnimus Two

Fis Ihsani
Fis Ihsani
Hire Me
  • Save
Conestia Omnimus Two starter kit product design packaging pouch roaster retail manufacture industrial design elegant container coffee bag cafe caffeine agricuture clean design print design print template branding visual identity
Conestia Omnimus Two starter kit product design packaging pouch roaster retail manufacture industrial design elegant container coffee bag cafe caffeine agricuture clean design print design print template branding visual identity
Download color palette
  1. 71 Conestia Omnimus Two aa.jpg
  2. 71 Conestia Omnimus Two ac.jpg

Conestia Omnimus Coffee Bag Duo

Price
$20
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Conestia Omnimus Coffee Bag Duo

It's an aesthetical nice coffee bag template for Adobe Illustrator, Conestia Omnimus Coffee Bag Duo. This well-executed packaging template available in three different sizes; 125Wx200Hx80D mm and 5Wx9.25Hx2.875D inch for 12oz (340g), also 140Wx220Hx90D mm for 1lb (454g). This nice looking templates use two color mode; CMYK and Pantone. Perfectly suitable for whole bean and ground coffee.

Studio - Behance - Instagram - Creative Market

Fis Ihsani
Fis Ihsani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fis Ihsani

View profile
    • Like