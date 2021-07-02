Estudio Imaginar

Design plush toys

In the studio we had the pleasure of designing a series of plush toys for children and adults. This project was born in 2012 and is still in force. More than 50 characters were designed including superheroes, soccer players, politicians. We take care of supervising the entire process of creation of the design / confection / stamping pieces.

if you need a design contact me:
https://www.fiverr.com/imaginadg?up_rollout=true

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
