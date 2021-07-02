Yukta Krishnan

Pins for a Music Festival

Pins for a Music Festival collateral merchandise merch design pins festival music rebrand branding composition design photoshop illustration illustrator graphic design
This shot is one of the merch designs that I created for a music festival (NH7 WEEKENDER) rebrand. Illustrations, design and logo by me.

