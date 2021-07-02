Logo foe NOAH CONSULTORIA (consultancy company)

I designed the logo in the form of a Steering Wheel, inside the Steering Wheel we find "N" letter creating a wave shape, also "A" letter in a rocket launch shape.

-Steering Wheel to reflect meaning of "navigating between big companies and startups", also refers to consulting services

-"N" letter + wave shape for "Noah" & "flood"

-"C" for "consultoria"

-rocket launch refers to startups & innovations