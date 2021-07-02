DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo foe NOAH CONSULTORIA (consultancy company)

DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO
  • Save
Logo foe NOAH CONSULTORIA (consultancy company) innovation consultancy branding graphic design genius-idea logo genius hidden-message clever catchy memorable
Download color palette

I designed the logo in the form of a Steering Wheel, inside the Steering Wheel we find "N" letter creating a wave shape, also "A" letter in a rocket launch shape.
-Steering Wheel to reflect meaning of "navigating between big companies and startups", also refers to consulting services
-"N" letter + wave shape for "Noah" & "flood"
-"C" for "consultoria"
-rocket launch refers to startups & innovations

DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO

More by DEEPEN STUDIO

View profile
    • Like