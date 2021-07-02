Yukta Krishnan

Kombucha Packaging Design

Buchai is a small craft kombucha brewed and sold by an independent restaurant owner in mysore. As they wanted the brand to do something for their health conscious customers who like to grab a drink after their yoga sessions, I decided to incorporate some yoga poses as their identity. Note: This is a student brief and thus the design narrative is fictional

