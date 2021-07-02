Recruitment Brochure | Business Brochure | Proposal | Magazine

Arman Jahir

Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is about a Recruitment Brochure Design for my USA client. He asked me to design a recruitement brochure for his company by following their brand guideline. This is the output of that recruitement brochure.

THE KEY FEATURES OF THIS BROCHURE:
* (A4 Portrait)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* Premium Photo Used
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File

