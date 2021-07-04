Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Gibson
Directive

Web Isolation Platform | eBook Landing Page

Jordan Gibson
Directive
Jordan Gibson for Directive
Hire Us
  • Save
Web Isolation Platform | eBook Landing Page investigation fraud security threat financial crime dark web cybersecurity ebook tofu landing page marketing conversion design saas cro software web design ui ux
Web Isolation Platform | eBook Landing Page investigation fraud security threat financial crime dark web cybersecurity ebook tofu landing page marketing conversion design saas cro software web design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Thumbnail (Retina) Copy 4.png
  2. Authentic8 - Managing Attribution Flash Report - New Brand.png

A branded landing page campaign to promote a financial crime investigations eBook for a web isolation solution.

Web Isolation Platform | eBook Landing Page.png
6 MB
Download
Directive
Directive
Hire Us

More by Directive

View profile
    • Like