Professional Audio Device Configuration/Supervision App

In 2014, I Designed & Developed official audio player, recorder and manipulator software while working with Italian Engineers for different clients including Marani Pro Audio for Windows and macOS; involving areas such as hardware interaction, multithreading, custom designed scaleable ui, caching, data storage, data visualization, realtime chart plotting, and much more.

