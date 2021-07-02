Professional Audio Device Configuration/Supervision App

In 2014, I Designed & Developed official audio player, recorder and manipulator software while working with Italian Engineers for different clients including Marani Pro Audio for Windows and macOS; involving areas such as hardware interaction, multithreading, custom designed scaleable ui, caching, data storage, data visualization, realtime chart plotting, and much more.

I'm available for UI/UX Design to Development of Apps, Games, Plugins, Extensions for Desktop, Mobile and Web— manofspirit@gmail.com