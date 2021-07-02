Defense App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A law firm needed an app focuses on giving people guidance on potentially stressful situations, so I'm thinking high contrast and larger font sizes are the way to go. It's a rather visually simple, content-heavy app with an audio recording feature—which is extra simple to use—really no options other than record and save.
**Firm's name, and attorney's data not real for privacy reasons**