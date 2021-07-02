Ben Balderas

Defense App

Ben Balderas
Ben Balderas
Hire Me
  • Save
Defense App contact recorder audio profile attorney law dark ios ui app
Defense App contact recorder audio profile attorney law dark ios ui app
Defense App contact recorder audio profile attorney law dark ios ui app
Download color palette
  1. Defend App Cover.png
  2. Defend App Shot 2.png
  3. Defend App Shot 3.png

A law firm needed an app focuses on giving people guidance on potentially stressful situations, so I'm thinking high contrast and larger font sizes are the way to go. It's a rather visually simple, content-heavy app with an audio recording feature—which is extra simple to use—really no options other than record and save.

**Firm's name, and attorney's data not real for privacy reasons**

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ben Balderas
Ben Balderas
Hi 👋 I'm a Visual Designer & Front-end Developer

More by Ben Balderas

View profile
    • Like