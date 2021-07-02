Ismael Chacon

Project - Who Am I for Lyrical T

Ismael Chacon
Ismael Chacon
  • Save
Project - Who Am I for Lyrical T vintage retro design music graphic design cover album cover
Download color palette

The idea of the project was simply to design a cover for Lyrical T's E.P. Who Am I, here you can see different mockups, a full vinyl disc inside it's pocket, a single pocket and another vinyl disc.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ismael Chacon
Ismael Chacon

More by Ismael Chacon

View profile
    • Like