Single Logo

Single Logo top creativity concept minimal illustration illustra branding black graphic design logo design alone smart meaningful logo clever logo bolster pillow sleep sleeping boy single boy single logo creative logo
If you are still single then bolster pillow is the right partner for you. ha ha ha!
This design is absolutely for fun purpose, Just for practice.

Don't concentrate on the funny meaning, concentrate on the concept!

If you need this type of clever logo, feel free to contact!

