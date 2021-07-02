Brochure Design | Employment Brochure | Business Brochure

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Greetings, This is about a Multiple Employment Brochure Design for one of my clients who is from USA. He asked me to do a professional design for his brochure by following their company brand guideline so that people love to watch them and get a good impression for their company and knowing the people about their multiple employer program. This is the output of that brochure design.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* Follow Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File
* Adobe InDesign File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!