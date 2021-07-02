Arta Mokabberi

Nava application Onboarding User Flow

Arta Mokabberi
Arta Mokabberi
  • Save
Nava application Onboarding User Flow onboarding figma ui interface
Download color palette

Nava is a speciality consulting application and you are watching onboarding user flow of it. The principle of right to left navigation has been respected.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Arta Mokabberi
Arta Mokabberi

More by Arta Mokabberi

View profile
    • Like