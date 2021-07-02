Ismael Chacon

Design project for The Bling

graphic design logo design branding
The Bling was a project that needed a lot of time, here you can some of the versions of the logo (4/8), each one made to suit the clients needs. Packaging was also designed (not shown here) as well as social media posts.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
