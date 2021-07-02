Selenioz

Tropicalia Character Design

Tropicalia Character Design concept art forest protector fantasy character forest protector character colombian artist digital art selenioz art digital illustration photoshop art illustration character design process character design
Character Desing of Tropicalia, made as a final delivery of Academy by Polygonus course. Check the full images on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122728369/Tropicalia-Character-design

