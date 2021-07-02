Official Playoff
Design a product page for a luxury item.

by Dribbble on Jul 2, 2021

It's time for your Weekly Warm-Up, Dribbblers!


This week, we're challenging you to design a product page for a luxury item.


Choose any luxury item of your liking and get creative designing a product page that sells. The goal: Make it as easy as possible for your target customers to buy.


Ready? We can't wait to see what you create!

How to participate

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 12 to participate in this week’s prompt!

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!