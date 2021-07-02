Ariana Dufour

Overland Pin-Up Sticker

procreate illustrator illustration sticker pin-up girl pinup girl pin-up pinup offroading offroad overlanding overland camping outdoorsy outdoors
For the ladies who love Overlanding and off-road gear, and just want to have fun! Thinking about doing a series of stickers that are essentially pin-up girls, but in realistic outfits with different off-roading gear. This sassy gal is sitting in a FrontRunner Wolf Pack box!

