Daniel Rolewski

Green Festival - Fictional Music Festival Logo

Daniel Rolewski
Daniel Rolewski
  • Save
Green Festival - Fictional Music Festival Logo warmup colors graphic design web design branding logo web ux figma ui minimal design
Download color palette

This is a my proposition of fictional logo for a Green Festival for the weekly warm up challenge! Minimal & clean design with pastel colors.

Tell me what you think about my project and press L if you like it!

__________________________________________
Contact me:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielrolewski
daniel_rolewski@outlook.com

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Daniel Rolewski
Daniel Rolewski

More by Daniel Rolewski

View profile
    • Like