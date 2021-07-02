Arman Jahir

Flyer Design | Business Flyer | Corporate | Gym | Health Flyer

Flyer Design | Business Flyer | Corporate | Gym | Health Flyer
Hello there,
This is about business flyer design for PiRKS company. They asked me for a clean, modern, creative flyer to promote their services and this is the final output of the flyer.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

