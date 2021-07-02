Chioma Ibekwe

Travvlr

The Travvlr app - designed to be the perfect travel companion

A personal project showcasing the collaborative stages involved in the creation of the most comprehensive travel planner & organizer yet.

-Simple yet, exciting layout
-Intuitive and unobtrusive features
-Vibrant color palette

See the full case study here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LIAdqgquXhJaFtfbM9YzUW9qqRaFZ3-m/view

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
