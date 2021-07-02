Cross database joins motion graphics

One of the challenges of designing for processes, is that, besides the odd flow-chart there’s very little else to visually represent them. That said, the humble flow-chart albeit plain, is rarely matched in its clarity of purpose. So we leaned on that, and figured we could make it snazzier and breathe some life into it with the dynamism of motion design. For this version of our hero-graphic, we simply wanted to test our hypothesis, and introduce some new textures and pseudo-materials (frosted glass, ceramics/plastics, energy beams). Tell us what you think of it and stay tuned for more iterations.

