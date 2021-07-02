Josh Line

Jared Spool (Redux)

Jared Spool (Redux) avatar illustration character pioneers of design
I'm touching up my original designs with the latest style.

Jared Spool is an institution within our industry. He has been working in the field of usability and design since 1978. He is the founding principal of User Interface Engineering (UIE), a research, training, and consulting firm that specializes in website and product usability.

Jared puts out a lot of content in the form of articles or entire video sessions on a particular topic through his Leaders of Awesomeness, a community of UX leaders, designers, researchers, and writers from all over the world.

In 2014, Jared co-founded the Center Centre, "a new, bricks-and-mortar user experience design school for adults," with Dr. Leslie Jensen-Inman.

On a more personal note, Jared visited my grad school in the mid-2000s to deliver a lecture to us on design and information architecture. It was an amazing experience, to be sure!

Jared is well known for his content:

Leaders of Awesomeness

All You Can Learn

UX Centered Careers - a job board

UX Strategy Playbook

His company:

User Interface Engineering

And his UX design school:

Center Centre

