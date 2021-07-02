Sweet Nothings Full Label Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Full Label Design for Sweet Nothings Juice.
Growing up Founder + Owner Jack would always open his lunchbox to a juicebox accompanied by a note from his parents of something they noticed in the world that made them smile, a Sweet Nothing. From ‘your face scrunching when you’re finding the right puzzle piece’ to ‘finding writings in old books’ these notes became a staple in his everyday life that taught him to enjoy life’s big little moments. Now grown, Jack is on a mission to share Sweet Nothings with the world in the best way he knows how, through juice. Crafted with pure ingredients and the underlying purpose of having a Sweet Nothing, these are perfect for the everyday.