Business Proposal | Bifold Brochure | Business Brochure

Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is about a Business Proposal Brochure Design for one of my clients who is from UAE. He asked me to design trendy, clean, and professional design by following his brand guideline so that people love to watch them and get a good impression for their company and knowing the people about their product items and prices. That is the output of the business proposal design.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* Premium Photo Used
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File
* Adobe InDesign File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!