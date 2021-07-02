Md. Mutaher Hossain

Basic Interaction_UX

Md. Mutaher Hossain
Md. Mutaher Hossain
  • Save
Basic Interaction_UX ecommerce ux mobile app design store app design shoe store app online shoe store nike shoe store app design motion graphics animation interaction interaction design user interface design user experience design ui graphic design design beautiful amazing
Download color palette

Hi there,
A basic interaction designed for online shoe store app for you. Hope you will love it.

Thanks for Watching!

Contact me at mutaher.ux@gmail.com

Md. Mutaher Hossain
Md. Mutaher Hossain

More by Md. Mutaher Hossain

View profile
    • Like