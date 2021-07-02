P Bharath Mani kumar

Single cylinder IC engine

P Bharath Mani kumar
P Bharath Mani kumar
Single cylinder IC engine design 3d modelling
Did this model in CATIA in Assembly workbench by the Bottom-up method of assembly designing.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
P Bharath Mani kumar
P Bharath Mani kumar

