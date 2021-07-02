Larry Fulcher

Asshattery

Asshattery gold blue red top hat butt ass minnesota minneapolis vector illustration design
  1. Asshattery-01.jpg
  2. Asshattery-03.jpg
  3. Asshattery-02.jpg

Today my boss used the phrase "spectrum of asshattery" and I had to make this. I just saw it so clearly in that moment. True inspiration

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
