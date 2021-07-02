Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #004 • Calculator

dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Daily UI #004

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a calculator. I thought it was important to put the equation to remember the account that the user had done and add the dark and light mode button so the user doesn't have to go into the phone's settings to change it.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
