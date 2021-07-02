Fernanda Salerno

Social Share

Fernanda Salerno
Fernanda Salerno
  • Save
Social Share app social share dailyui principle prototype
Download color palette

My first prototype on Principle. ☺️
Daily UI - 010

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Fernanda Salerno
Fernanda Salerno

More by Fernanda Salerno

View profile
    • Like