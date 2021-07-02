Prit Cee

PS WIP 2

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
PS WIP 2 adobe dock icon monterey big sur icon macos photoshop
Download color palette

Just making changes. Starting to like it a bit better!

2adb585d5cc8dfc0a74ab46fb7a84e62
Rebound of
Photoshop WIP
By Prit Cee
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like