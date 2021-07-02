Vladimir Pechonkin

Hotel logo

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Hotel logo company tourism caffe bar restourant hotel simple minimalistic minimalism bird sun sea logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Download color palette

Logo for the chain of boarding houses on the Black Sea coast, the Gelendzhik-Hotel company. gelhotel.ru

From the brief: "Tourism / hotel business .. It is advisable to use warm, pastel colors ... sea, sun, family vacation ..."

The accepted version is laconic, informative, stylish and evokes the right emotions. It was originally planned to develop three similar logos for each boarding house, but in the end they left this one.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like