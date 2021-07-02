Hotel logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo for the chain of boarding houses on the Black Sea coast, the Gelendzhik-Hotel company. gelhotel.ru
From the brief: "Tourism / hotel business .. It is advisable to use warm, pastel colors ... sea, sun, family vacation ..."
The accepted version is laconic, informative, stylish and evokes the right emotions. It was originally planned to develop three similar logos for each boarding house, but in the end they left this one.