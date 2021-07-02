Parker Konz

Music Player : Daily UI 009

Music Player : Daily UI 009 neumorphism modern albumart music musicplayer dailyui009 uidesign uxdesign fkatwigs branding ux graphic design dailyuichallenge dailyui art ui design
Let me know what you think about my music player! I used touches of neumorphism and stunning album art by FKA Twigs.

