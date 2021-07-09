Vanessa Hulcom

Flavor Pirate Brand Identity

Flavor Pirate Brand Identity stamp organic restaurant california food logo catering food type wordmark typography logotype vintage vector logomark brand identity illustration logo graphic design branding
Brand Identity for Flavor Pirate

Flavor Pirate delivers an eclectic fusion of California farm to fork & urban fare. They're a Chef-centric innovative catering company rooted in Costa Mesa. Flavor Pirate prides itself on being a scratch kitchen focused on seasonality and craft.

