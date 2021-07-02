Jay | Ancitis

Blue Splash 2

Blue Splash 2 branding brand toothbrush dolphin polar penguin whale bear icon icon design design logo blue splash splash blue
An abstract 3D shot with the animal icons for a company selling eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush set for children in action. Each toothbrush has its own engraved animal to make the process more fun, and also make it easier to distinguish which toothbrush belongs to whom.

