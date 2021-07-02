Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #002 • Credit Card Checkout

Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
  • Save
Daily UI #002 • Credit Card Checkout dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Download color palette

Daily UI # 002

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a credit/debit card checkout page and this time I tried to do a monochrome style.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

More by Karina Rosamilia Joyce

View profile
    • Like