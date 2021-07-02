Jay | Ancitis

Blue Splash 1

Blue Splash 1 branding brand animals penguin whale dolphin polar bear icon icon design logo blue splash splash blue
Animal icons for a company selling eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush set for children. Each toothbrush has its own engraved animal to make the process more fun, and also make it easier to distinguish which toothbrush belongs to whom.

