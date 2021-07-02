Mihail

CLOUDS

CLOUDS branding vector design place hookah illustrator logo graphic design
This is the logo for a hookah bar located in Moldova in the city of Balti.
The logo was created 2 months ago. The logo represents the calmness and tranquility that you can get in the establishment. The colors of the logo mean goodness and positiveness that come from the staff of the institution.

