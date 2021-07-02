red_mad_robot

I’m a schoolchild app: episode 1 — First Contact

red_mad_robot
red_mad_robot
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

The young astronaut goes on a journey through the knowledge system, but before that he has to listen some onboarding instructions from his space guide and complete first tasks. How will his mission end? To be continued in the next episode on July 6th.

red_mad_robot
red_mad_robot
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by red_mad_robot

View profile
    • Like