Boost juice bar logo redesign

Boost juice bar logo redesign colourful smoothie boost bar juice logo illustration graphicdesign graphic designer branding photoshop typography design
This year, our school work was to work on brand re-design. I chose Australian firm Boost juice bar logo to redesign and here is some of my work.

