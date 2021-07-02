DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for The UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center

The concept is based on a bird (House Finch) sitting in a nest.

Nest refers to "Basic Needs" like housing, food, health, hygiene, wellness...

House Finch (California's most common backyard bird) refers to california (where UC Berkeley is located).

