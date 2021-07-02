DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for PRINTER CORNER (New e-Commerce Website)

DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO
  • Save
Logo for PRINTER CORNER (New e-Commerce Website) printer colors logo clever catchy memorable hidden-message
Download color palette

the concept is based on the printing symbols CMYK.

COLORS: Cyan, Magenta and Yellow = P (for Printer) & black color = C (for Corner) & also creates a corner.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO

More by DEEPEN STUDIO

View profile
    • Like