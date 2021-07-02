Cecily Berg

2019 Fiesta Medal

2019 Fiesta Medal illustration branding church design
  1. D25A5960.jpg
  2. D25A6020.jpg

2019 was the first year that CBC did a fiesta medal. The look was in brand with the core values of the church.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
