Hot Dog Summer

Hot Dog Summer branding 4th of july fourth of july illustration logo design hot dog walking hot dog mascot hot dog illustration hot dog cartoon
Fun illustration I whipped up for a Fourth of July party. It's a Hot Dog Summer!

