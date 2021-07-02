Logo for Build Back Better Academy (Consulting company )

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
the logo concept is made initially by combining the company initials "BBB" of "Build Back Better" into a HAND holding a RECTANGLE & CONVEX.
the HAND is also combined by 5 BOOKS in the same time.
HAND refers to HELP & EDUCATION.
BOOKS refer to ACADEMY.
RECTANGLE & CONVEX refer to business brokers ".