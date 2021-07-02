DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for Build Back Better Academy (Consulting company )

Logo for Build Back Better Academy (Consulting company ) academy brocker books education graphic design branding logo genius genius-idea hidden-message clever catchy memorable
the logo concept is made initially by combining the company initials "BBB" of "Build Back Better" into a HAND holding a RECTANGLE & CONVEX.

the HAND is also combined by 5 BOOKS in the same time.

HAND refers to HELP & EDUCATION.
BOOKS refer to ACADEMY.
RECTANGLE & CONVEX refer to business brokers ".

