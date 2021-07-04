Michael Peretti

Independence Day

Michael Peretti
Michael Peretti
  • Save
Independence Day lines blue white red 1776
Download color palette

"We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." ~Declaration of Independence

Happy Birthday America!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Michael Peretti
Michael Peretti
Keep things Simple.

More by Michael Peretti

View profile
    • Like